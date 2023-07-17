Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Wipro. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 397 for an upside target of Rs 422. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss of Rs 628 for an upside target Rs 665. The stock is up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Hero Motocorp is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 3,200 and a stop loss of Rs 3,090. The stock has gained more than 11 percent in the last month.

His final buy call is on Divi’s Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3,645 for a target of Rs 3,750. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Asian Paints. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 3,385. Shares have gained more than 4 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Jubilant FoodWorks. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 478. Shares of Jubilant Foodworks are down more than 4 percent over the last month.

Aurobindo Pharma is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 720. The stock has gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Hero Motocorp. He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,040.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.