Windlas Biotech IPO share allotment today. How to check status?

Windlas Biotech is set to announce the share allotment of its public issue on Wednesday, August 11. The initial public offer (IPO) of Windlas Biotech was subscribed a little over 22 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 24.1 times to their reserved portion, whereas retail investors subscribed 24.54 times. Its shares are trading at a premium of Rs 65 on the grey market, down Rs 5 from the price on Tuesday.

Once the share allotment is final, the status will appear on the given websites. In case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how to check the allotment status:

A. The website of registrar - Linkintime

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

B. On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

Once you hit the submit button, your details should appear on the screen. Please ensure you enter the correct details.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 236.5 crores. The shares were in the price range of Rs 448-460 apiece.

Analysts had recommended a subscribe rating to the issue on the backs of its strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities along with long-term client relationships with marquee pharma companies.