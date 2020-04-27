CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Winding up doesn’t mean write-off for investors, clarifies Franklin Templeton's Sanjay Sapre

Mutual fund houses reached out to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India over the weekend after the closing down of Franklin Templeton's funds last week, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday said it was closing down six credit funds due to liquidity issues amid the coronavirus crisis, leading to fears of redemptions among the market players.

The funds that will be shut are Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Ultra Short Bond Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Credit Risk Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Income Opportunities Fund, the company said in a statement.