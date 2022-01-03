William O’Neil's Kim bats for Navin Fluorine, Fine Organics

Dean Kim said he saw an opportunity in Infosys in the Indian tech sector. In the banking sector, he said ICICI bank looks the best.

Dean Kim, Head-Global Research Product at William O’Neil & Company, is batting for Navin Fluorine and Fine Organics in India. In healthcare and pharma, he preferred Sun Pharma, Max Health, Fortis Health.

Kim told CNBC-TV18 that he believed Indian energy companies will do decently in the future. He also saw an opportunity in Infosys in the Indian tech sector. In the banking sector, Kim said ICICI bank looks the best.

He added a lot of countries are battling with increasing inflation. He said he saw global markets take a knee-jerk reaction to a potential increase in rates.

