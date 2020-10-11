Market
Will the UTI AMC list at a moderate premium or discount on October 12?
Updated : October 11, 2020 07:35 PM IST
The second-largest asset management company in India in terms of total AUM is expected to see either flat or subdued listing despite pricing the issue at discount to listed peers, experts feel.
The Rs 2,160-crore public issue of UTI AMC witnessed 2.31 times subscription, the lowest among IPOs launched so far this year.
