Market ends higher for 7th day
Asian stocks at two-week high as Trump returns to White House
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Euro catched eye after ECB meet; pound shows resilience, dollar struggle continues
Will the UTI AMC list at a moderate premium or discount on October 12?

Updated : October 11, 2020 07:35 PM IST

The second-largest asset management company in India in terms of total AUM is expected to see either flat or subdued listing despite pricing the issue at discount to listed peers, experts feel.
The Rs 2,160-crore public issue of UTI AMC witnessed 2.31 times subscription, the lowest among IPOs launched so far this year.
Equity-oriented mutual funds saw net outflows for the third consecutive month, but the pace of outflow has slowed down significantly from the previous month.
