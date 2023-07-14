Will some consolidation in broader market be healthy?

3 Min Read
Some consolidation in broader markets could address potential overvaluation concerns, provide opportunities for higher-yielding investments, compress yield spreads and promote a more balanced market ecosystem.
Well, there is a saying that goes, "Enjoy the party while it lasts, but it may not be a bad idea to catch your breath or sit near the exit in case the music stops." We hope the party for the broader markets continues, but there are a few significant indicators that suggest some reasons to be a little cautious.
The current state of the markets often sparks discussions on whether consolidation would be beneficial for the overall market health. By examining key factors such as valuations, earnings yields and market capitalisation, we can assess whether some consolidation in broader markets would be considered healthy at this juncture.
1. Investor sentiment moving into extreme bullish zone
Earlier this week, CLSA sentiment indicated that we could be entering an extreme bullish zone.
Image: CSLA
2. Valuations: A little higher!
|Midcap
|Nifty
|Currently
|22.5x
|18.8x
|10-year-average
|20x
|17.5x
The valuations in the midcap segment of the Nifty index have been slightly higher than the 10-year average. This indicates that there might be some concerns about overvaluation within this segment. A period of consolidation could help address these concerns and bring valuations back in line with historical averages.
3. Earning yield focus
|Category
|June 2023
|10-year-average
|Large
|4.3%
|5%
|Mid
|4.8%
|5.6%
|Small
|4.6%
|6.1%
|Micro
|5.8%
|8%
The yield spread measures the difference in earning yields between different categories.
As the above chart indicates, earnings yield is higher in the mid, small and micro caps. However, we need to note that their earnings could be at a higher risk when the domestic and global environment deteriorates. In general, smaller companies have displayed higher earning yields compared to large caps, but when the prices move up, the yields cool off.
|Yield spread to large-cap
|Category
|June 2023
|10-year-average
|Mid
|50 bps
|60 bps
|Small
|30 bps
|110 bps
|Micro
|150 bps
|300 bps
Focusing on the yield spread to large cap in the case of midcaps, the current yield spread is 50 basis points, slightly lower than the 10-year average of 60 basis points. Similarly, small-cap and micro-cap stocks exhibit yield spreads of 30 basis points and 150 basis points, respectively, lower than their respective 10-year averages. A phase of consolidation could help compress these yield spreads, making investments in these segments more attractive and fostering a more balanced market.
4. Mid and small cap contribution to total market capitalisation
(Mid+Small) / Total Market Cap %
|January 2008
|29%
|December 2017
|27%
|June 2023
|28%
The contribution of mid and small-cap stocks to the total market capitalisation has witnessed a modest increase over the years. If we look at data for the past 15 years, market distribution suggests mid-small cap stocks are moving towards historic extremes, which could be a reason for concern.
Based on the analysis of valuations, earning yields and market capitalisation, some consolidation in broader markets can indeed be considered healthy. It addresses potential overvaluation concerns, provides opportunities for higher-yielding investments, compresses yield spreads, and promotes a more balanced market ecosystem.
However, it's essential to approach consolidation with a comprehensive understanding of the specific market conditions and factors influencing its outcomes. By striking a balance between stability and growth, consolidation can pave the way for a healthier and more sustainable market environment.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | China's bold approach in the Middle East — here's a closer look at this aggressive engagement
Jul 14, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read