Will Netweb Technologies deliver listing gains for investors on Thursday? Here's what GMP suggests

After an exuberant response to the initial public offer (IPO) of Netweb Technologies, a leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities, the company's shares are expected to list at a solid premium on the exchanges on Thursday, July 27.

According to market analysts, shares of Netweb are commanding a premium of Rs 394 in the unlisted market, suggesting the issue may deliver a strong listing pop. Considering the upper price band of Rs 500, the shares are likely to list at a premium of nearly 80 percent.

Generally, investors look at grey market premiums to know the possible listing price.

However, it is important to note that grey market premiums are just an indicator of how the company's shares are stacked up in the unlisted market and are subject to change rapidly.

Should you book profit or hold?

After stellar listing gains in Utkarsh SFB, IdeaForge and Cyient DLM, investors are now expecting Netweb Technologies to repeat the performance following an overwhelming response from all sets of investors.

Mehta Equities expects a healthy listing gain over and above 60 percent to it issue price of Rs 500 per share, mainly on the back of first mover advantage in the listed space, which commands a premium as Netweb is serving a niche product segment of Indian supercomputing market with significant market share followed by private cloud services which has huge demand in coming years.

"Despite valuations stands on a higher side, we believe Digital India initiative and push by the government, Netweb is in a favourable position to leverage the growth in Indian supercomputing market and private cloud services," said Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities.

"With optimistic market sentiments if allotted investors gets any healthy listing gains over and above our expectation, we recommend them to book profits on the listing day while risk takers can continue to hold for long term as we also see an abundance of growth opportunities in the area where Netweb enjoys the healthy market share," Tapse added.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities also expects a robust listing of Netweb at an 85 percent premium to the offer price.

"With Netweb Technologies IPO being subscribed 90 times, we expect a strong listing of the issue on the bourses tomorrow. The shares are likely to list upwards of 70 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 500 per share," Dhruv Mudaraddi, research analyst at StoxBox said.

"The grey market premium for Netweb Technologies IPO is currently around Rs 394, which is based on the strong demand for the IPO. This suggests that the listing price could be around Rs 894, which is around 78 percent higher than the IPO price of Rs 500 per share. Such a premium is justified because Netweb Technologies is a leading provider of high-end computing solutions in India," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

"The company has a strong order book and it has also witnessed stable financial performance and consistent growth over the past year. Netweb Technologies is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the high-end computing market in India. Investors who have been allotted shares in the IPO can book profit at such a high listing but investors with long-term view can even hold it in their portfolio," Mishra added.

The Rs 631-crore IPO of Netweb was subscribed 90.36 times at close. The primary stake sale of Netweb Technologies, which was sold in the range of Rs 475-500 apiece, between July 17-19.

The qualified institutional buyer portion was the most subscribed with a subscription of 228.91 times, followed by non-institutional investors with 81.81 times. Retail category was subscribed 19.15 times.

Netweb is one of the few OEMs in India, which is a recipient of production linked incentives schemes for IT Hardware and telecom and networking products manufacturing in India.

Between March last year and May this year, the firm almost doubled its order book value from Rs 48.5 crore to Rs 90.2 crore.

For FY23, Netweb's revenue from operations rose by 80 percent to Rs 445 crore, on the back of an increase in the sales of private cloud and HCI, supercomputing systems. Net profit for the period more than doubled year-on-year to nearly Rs 47 crore.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers and Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.