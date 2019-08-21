Business
Why Yes Bank plunged 12% after financial fraud emerged at CG Power
Updated : August 21, 2019 11:27 AM IST
Shares of Yes Bank fell 5 percent, hitting its 52-week low of Rs 67.55 per share on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses.
The stock has fallen nearly 12 percent since yesterday after the allegations against CG Power surfaced.
