Why this stock is Motilal Oswal's top contra bet in this shaky market
Updated : August 21, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has fallen 45 percent in the last 1 year and 34 percent in since the beginning of this year.
Motilal Oswal has picked this stock as its top contrarian bet.
MOSL has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 645, estimating an upside of 22 percent.
