Why this sector fell 5% today despite a strong rally in market

IT stocks were trading under pressure on Monday with the Nifty IT index down nearly 5 percent after brokerages said that there will be no material impact on IT companies of the corporate tax rate cuts.

In intra-day deals, Infosys fell 7.8 percent, TCS slipped 4.3 percent, Wipro shed 3.8 percent, Tech Mahindra lost 3.6 percent, and HCL Tech dipped 3 percent. In comparison, Nifty rose 3.3 percent or 371 points to 11,645 and Sensex was up 3.4 percent or 1,291 points to 39,305.

At 11:20 AM, the IT index was trading 2.5 percent lower as compared to a 2.9 percent or 332 points rise in Nifty50 at 11,606.

According to Credit Suisse, the current blended effective tax rates of 22-27 percent are a combination of higher tax rates paid outside India and much lower tax rates paid in India. IT companies, thus pay lower than 25 percent tax rates in India anyway and thus these tax cuts should not lower their overall tax rates, it added.

Meanwhile, CLSA reduced IT sector to 'underweight' as it sees limited benefit from the tax cut.