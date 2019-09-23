Market
Why this sector fell 5% today despite a strong rally in market
Updated : September 23, 2019 12:36 PM IST
IT stocks were trading under pressure with the Nifty IT index down nearly 5 percent.
Brokerages said that there will be no material impact on IT companies of the corporate rate cuts.
CLSA reduced IT sector to 'underweight'.
