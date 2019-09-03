Why this retail stock is one of the largest value creators for investors

Mumbai-based Trent is one of the largest value creators in the branded apparel space with the stock up 600 percent over the past ten years and over 400 percent in the last 5 years. The scrip has surged from Rs 55 in 2009 to Rs 469 currently, turning an investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2009 to over Rs 7 lakh today.

The stock has risen over 35 percent in the last 6 months at a time where most retail companies have been concerned with the demand slowdown. The company hit its all-time high of Rs 489 recently, on August 21, 2019. The scrip hit its 52-week low of Rs 313 on December 11, 2018.

Trent, the retail vertical of the Tata conglomerate, owns and manages a number of retail chains in India like Westside, Zudio and Zara. It also operates Star Bazaar, a hypermarket chain, and Landmark, a family entertainment format store.

FY19 was a landmark year for Trent with its highest-ever net store additions for Westside, evolution and aggressive expansion plans with the company proposing to raise Rs 1,550 crore in its last AGM. The management highlighted that these funds would be used for network growth and to strengthen the supply chain.

Trentâ€™s margin over the past few years has been on an improving trajectory with an increasing share of private labels in Westside and operating leverage benefits. Trent is now one of the most expensive retailing companies in India, said a report by CLSA.

Zudio, Trentâ€™s fast-fashion value retail format, is now gaining traction with its aggressive expansion plan. The company hopes to open up to 100 stores in FY20. It is currently marketed through 16 Star stores and 40 standalone Zudio stores.

Westside also added a net 25 stores in FY19 (37 stores added over FY13-17). Zaraâ€™s growth, however, has tapered off with only four store additions over the past three years with its FY19 gross margin correcting 817 bps, possibly due to increased competition.

However, analysts maintain caution despite a positive outlook as elevated valuations restrict upside.

In June quarter, Trent reported decent revenue traction on the back of store additions (under Westside and Zudio) and same-store sales growth of 12 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Trentâ€™s reported revenue grew 30 percent YoY to Rs 767 crore, boosted by healthy growth in Westside and by the Zudio format store expansion. Westside reported 21 percent sales growth, driven by 12 percent comparable growth. On the increase in the proportion of revenue of Zudio, a low-margin business, the gross margin dipped 140 bps YoY to 53 percent.