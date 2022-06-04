Sneakers are the latest asset class in town that see an insane demand for pairs sneakily “dropped” by companies like Nike and Adidas in extremely limited supply making them really sought after in the resale market.

In these times of market volatility, when everyone’s talking about monetary tightening, inflation, asset bubbles, crypto crashes etc., there is one asset class that seems crash proof -- sneakers!

Yes, sneakers are the latest asset class in town. A commodity which sees an insane demand for pairs sneakily “dropped” by companies like Nike and Adidas and the extremely limited supply makes them really sought after.

How The Hype Business Works

The game is a simple one. Big brands, as mentioned, launch sneakers in limited numbers and a bunch of enthusiasts buy them as soon as its the market. Then these limited sneakers are sold at a premium via social media, or reseller platforms.

A look at how the sneaker culture has caught on can be seen in the table above. Google trends indicated a 400 percent jump in India's search for the term "sneakers" and a whopping 800 percent jump in the search for "Air Jordans". On Instagram the terms "sneakerhead" and "sneakers have 1.5-2.5 crore posts about them. Yeezys, a fashion collaboration between Adidas and Kanye West, has seen 1.7 core posts. And yes, if you aer looking for a date, data shows that a being a sneakerhead can be a great connect to your ilk.

The Michael Jordan impact

When the world locked down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we were consuming content online as our main source of entertainment, Netflix released “The Last Dance".

Apart from basketball legend Michael Jordan's exploits on the court, the series somehow reinvigorated the sneaker culture which had started way back in 1985 when Nike launched Air Jordan 1.

Thereafter, eBay in the 90s further propelled sneaker re-sales. In 2014 itself, eBay’s sneaker sales in touched $388 million.

In India, there’s no formal data to suggest the size of the “sneakerverse” but companies like Campus, Bata, Metro and even Red Tape are all banking on the casualization of footwear. Sports and athleisure itself is expected to be a Rs 21,000-22,000 crore market by 2025 as per a report by Technopak.

In 2020 sneaker resales was a $1 billion and this number is expected to jump to $5 billion by 2025. In India, the market is still nacent and growing with average ticket size estimated at Rs 15,000, which is over 20X the average selling price of other footwear in India.

In case these numbers boggle your mind, let us further tell you these shoes become serious wealth generators if the time, piece and their condition is right. One of Michael Jordan’s shoes - the Upper Deck Signed 1986 Fleet is slated for auction now. It can fetch anywhere between $2-3 million!

In fact, some expensive kicks are the Air Jordan 1 Chicago priced at Rs 21 lakh, the Air Jordan Dior comes for Rs 9 lakh and the Travis Scott X Jordan is priced anywhere between Rs 3-5 lakh.

Where to buy/trade?

There are serious apps like StockX, BUMP, GOAT, SoleSearch etc. – which like stock exchanges – have a mechanism for buying and selling sneakers or streetwear too.

Back home, Find Your Kicks, is a sneaker reselling platform which recently saw interest from all the “sharks” on a popular TV Show.

Factors contributing to growth

There are a lot of factors that have led to the growth of this culture in India. First is opening of multi brand sneaker stores in India: VegNonVeg, SuperKicks has had a big impact. Second, UPI and social media have made it easy for people to buy and sell.

In fact, over 1,000 resellers entered the market during pandemic. This number was near zero just a few years ago. We can’t ignore the culture push in India through desi hip hop, NBA games and influencers like Anand Ahuja, Harsh Kapoor, Ranvijay Singha.

Here’s what you need to be sure of before buying an expensive sneaker:

Try buying it at retail price – watch for releases like a hawk on the offical sites of Nike and Adidas.

If you’re buying from a reseller, ensure the reseller brand has decent following and reputation and verify through reviews and recommendations on social media.

Ask for the condition of the pair. There are multiple terms used:

DSWT = Dead Stock With Tag – Brand New, Unused Pair with the original Tag

DS = Dead Stock – Brand New Pair

VNDS = Very Near Dead Stock - Worn once at the store

PADS = Passed as Dead Stock – A pair that may have been worn 2-3 times

Used Pair = A pair that has been used

Next, ask for an in-hand picture of the pair and a genuine certificate.

There are a lot of websites and apps like CheckCheck, Legit App etc. that ask for images of the sneakers to be uploaded and they certify it.

Invest in good sneaker care products to ensure longevity and cleanliness of your shoes.