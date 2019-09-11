Why SIPs should not be discontinued when markets are volatile

The domestic stock market has been on a roller-coaster ride lately amid concerns over a cyclical slowdown, low GDP numbers on the back of weakness in private consumption and investment, stress in many sectors, global trade tensions and recessionary indicators at a global level.

The Indian equity market has remained under pressure in the last 18 months with the mid and smallcap stocks correcting more than the largecaps.

Amid these volatile circumstances, investors who started investing in the last 2 years through the SIP mode, have seen their overall returns enter the negative territory. Such circumstances lead to investors stopping their SIPs or redeem the invested amount even in losses in a state of panic.

Volatility an advantage

"It is sad to note that every time there is a drop in stock markets, investors re-think on their SIP investments. Some even take the drastic step of suspending SIPs. They may want to take money out, fearing a longer and deeper market correction," HDFC Securities said in a report.

Stopping SIPs during turbulent times is against the basic fundamental of starting SIPs, which is majorly long-term investment, the report noted.

In case of a fall in markets, investors gain more units by investing the same amount. In fact, SIP investors should cheer a correction has happened as now one can buy more MF units via SIP, suggests the brokerage.

Such premature ill-timed exit could impact the portfolio returns significantly as it fails to get the benefit of lower average costs, it further said, adding that investors can use the ongoing volatility as an advantage and turn this market correction into an opportunity for potential long term wealth creation.

Total amount invested through SIPs in equity-oriented mutual funds surged despite frequent bouts of market turbulence indicating this route helps investors sidestep the behavioural weakness that emerges during volatile market phases. The growing size of SIPs and the number of SIP investors showcase the mutual fund industry’s efforts to inculcate the habit of disciplined investing.

However, there has been a significant increase in the number of SIP accounts discontinued in FY18-19. In FY 18-19, the total no of SIP discontinued rose to 68 percent y-o-y, while new SIP accounts fell 5.9 percent.

Table

From the above table, peak discontinuance in SIPs happened in July 2018 when the markets were rising sharply. This suggests that retail investors chose to discontinue SIPs when their SIP value displayed good returns, the report noted.

The longer the investment, the lesser the risk of negative returns

The brokerage explains that SIPs are long-term products and are very useful in wealth creation and risk reduction over a longer investing horizon.

An analysis by CRISIL shows that the risk of getting negative returns reduces over longer investing horizons.

It suggests to continue SIPs for at least 5 years to gain maximum benefit and added that maximum SIP returns are seen after one year from a market correction.

"Midcap & Small-cap funds are most impacted by market correction and will see faster recovery. When markets are going through tough times, these categories should be the last to be considered for redemption," the report quoted.