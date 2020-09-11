  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Goldman Sachs lists 10 reasons why one should remain bullish on the equity markets

Updated : September 11, 2020 02:14 PM IST

As per Goldman Sachs, many investors are perplexed by the fact that a number of markets are at new highs.
However, the strong rise in equities from the March trough, coupled with bullish options positioning, makes a near-term setback likely, it added.
The economic recovery looks more durable as vaccines become more likely.
Goldman Sachs lists 10 reasons why one should remain bullish on the equity markets

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement