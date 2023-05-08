Why Sensex surged over 700 points today | Explained

The 30-share Sensex is now just around 1,800 points away from its all-time peak of 63,583. The current top gainers are IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, up over 4 percent. Besides rosy US jobs data, higher FII inflows have helped along the market.

Indian stock markets rebounded more than 1 percent while Nifty reclaimed the 18,200 levels on Monday, May 8, boosted by banking, financial and auto stocks. The Sensex settled 709.96 points, or 1.16 percent, higher at 61,764.25 levels to inch closer to the 62,000-mark. The market cap of BSE-listed stocks rose by Rs 2.32 lakh crore to Rs 276.10 lakh crore today (May 8). The broader Nifty was up 1.08 percent and closed at 18,264.40 levels.

The 30-share Sensex is now just around 1,800 points away from its all-time peak of 63,583 touched on December 1, 2022. From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance were the top gainers, rising over 4 percent.

Value buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank added to the momentum. Meanwhile, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle were the laggards.

"Domestic indices bounced back following its global peers after the US reported strong jobs data. Nifty opened higher and continued to strengthen through the session to close near the day’s high levels with gains of 195 points (+1 percent) at 18,264 levels. Almost all sectors ended in green with realty, auto, financial services, and banking being top gainers," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

On foreign fund inflows

Besides, continuous foreign fund inflows further bolstered sentiments. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore, according to data from stock exchanges.

"Continued earnings momentum in banking stocks and sustained credit growth at 15.9 percent led to a rally in Nifty Bank. For the week, we expect the market to continue with its positive structure dictated by corporate earnings and consistent buying by FIIs. Investors would watch out for economic cues such as inflation data of India, the US and China along with UK GDP data and BoE interest rate during the week," Khemka said.

"The recent improvement in India's macroeconomic indicators, including peaking interest rates and a better external position in terms of the balance of payments, has been well-received by the market. It is hoped that this improvement in the macroeconomic environment will translate into better performance at the micro level in the coming months. Now all eyes are now on US CPI on Wednesday (May 10)," said Rajesh Sinha, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.

"Indian equities gained confidence from strong domestic earnings and fading concerns over the US economic slowdown following robust job data. The recent weakness in the US dollar is drawing more foreign funds to the domestic market, with FIIs remaining net buyers for seven consecutive days. The US inflation report, due on Wednesday, is expected to remain around the March level of 5 percent," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.79 per cent to $76.65 per barrel. The Indian currency pared initial gains to settle lower by 2 paise at 81.80 (provisional) against the US dollar today.