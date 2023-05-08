English
Why Sensex surged over 700 points today | Explained

By Meghna Sen  May 8, 2023 6:07:24 PM IST (Updated)

The 30-share Sensex is now just around 1,800 points away from its all-time peak of 63,583. The current top gainers are IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, up over 4 percent. Besides rosy US jobs data, higher FII inflows have helped along the market.

Indian stock markets rebounded more than 1 percent while Nifty reclaimed the 18,200 levels on Monday, May 8, boosted by banking, financial and auto stocks. The Sensex settled 709.96 points, or 1.16 percent, higher at 61,764.25 levels to inch closer to the 62,000-mark. The market cap of BSE-listed stocks rose by Rs 2.32 lakh crore to Rs 276.10 lakh crore today (May 8). The broader Nifty was up 1.08 percent and closed at 18,264.40 levels.

The 30-share Sensex is now just around 1,800 points away from its all-time peak of 63,583 touched on December 1, 2022. From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance were the top gainers, rising over 4 percent.


ALSO READ: Technical picks: 4 stocks that can rally up to 18% in next 3-4 weeks

