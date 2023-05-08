Why Sensex surged over 700 points today | Explained

Indian stock markets rebounded more than 1 percent while Nifty reclaimed the 18,200 levels on Monday, May 8, boosted by banking, financial and auto stocks. The Sensex settled 709.96 points, or 1.16 percent, higher at 61,764.25 levels to inch closer to the 62,000-mark. The market cap of BSE-listed stocks rose by Rs 2.32 lakh crore to Rs 276.10 lakh crore today (May 8). The broader Nifty was up 1.08 percent and closed at 18,264.40 levels.