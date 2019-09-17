#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Why Morgan Stanley upgraded this stock just 2 months after downgrading

Updated : September 17, 2019 12:56 PM IST

Just two and a half months after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgraded Titan to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight', it has upgraded it back.
The stock has risen 25 percent in 2019 and around 40 percent in the last 1 year.
The brokerage believes that strong growth in a difficult macro environment should be rewarded by re-rating.
