Why Morgan Stanley upgraded this stock just 2 months after downgrading
Updated : September 17, 2019 12:56 PM IST
Just two and a half months after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgraded Titan to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight', it has upgraded it back.
The stock has risen 25 percent in 2019 and around 40 percent in the last 1 year.
The brokerage believes that strong growth in a difficult macro environment should be rewarded by re-rating.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more