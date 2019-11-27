Why Morgan Stanley upgraded this realty stock despite slowdown in the sector
Updated : November 27, 2019 02:57 PM IST
The real estate sector has been a casualty of the liquidity crisis as well as the demand slowdown, yet this realty stock has risen 25 percent in the last one year.
For global brokerage Morgan Stanley, the company is their top pick in the sector.
The brokerage upgraded the stock to 'overweight' and raised its target price to Rs 269 from Rs 210 earlier, implying a return potential of 25 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more