Why is Mark Mobius praying that bitcoin doesn't crash? Updated : March 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST The founder of Mobius Capital Partners said that bitcoin crashing could have a largely negative impact on the stock market He said that the stock market was being currently propped up by investors who had managed to make themselves neat profits from the cryptocurrency trade Published : March 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST