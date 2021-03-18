  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Why is Mark Mobius praying that bitcoin doesn’t crash?

Updated : March 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST

The founder of Mobius Capital Partners said that bitcoin crashing could have a largely negative impact on the stock market
He said that the stock market was being currently propped up by investors who had managed to make themselves neat profits from the cryptocurrency trade
Why is Mark Mobius praying that bitcoin doesn’t crash?
Published : March 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Kerala sees 1,899 fresh cases; Mumbai Mayor considers night curfew

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Kerala sees 1,899 fresh cases; Mumbai Mayor considers night curfew

$1,400 stimulus cheques: Here’s how Americans plan to use the money

$1,400 stimulus cheques: Here’s how Americans plan to use the money

SEBI defends its stance on AT-1 bonds to FinMin: Report

SEBI defends its stance on AT-1 bonds to FinMin: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement