Why Indian Energy Exchange shares fell over 8% today | Explained

The development would potentially take away IEX's moat of being the most dependable platform price determination as it will allow more exchanges to enter, which will increase competition for IEX.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares tumbled more than 8 percent in the last 30 minutes of trade on Thursday, June 8, on the back of the fact that some analysts have taken note on a June 2 circular, which noted that the Power Ministry has directed Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to undertake the process of consultation and implementation of market coupling in a timely manner. At close, shares of IEX declined 8.47 percent to Rs 136.10 apiece.

With this, the exchanges would be reduced to just a bid aggregation platform as price discovery would be done by a super exchange, most likely a government entity.

Currently, IEX is the most trusted platform for electricity spot price determination in India, which is its business moat. However, the introduction of a full-fledged market coupler implies an independent third party will collate all buy or sell bids and derive a uniform market price across all exchanges.

This potentially negates IEX’s ‘moat,’ as other exchanges can eat into its market share over time. IEX enjoys near 100 percent marketshare in Day-Ahead Market (DAM) and Real-Time-Market (RTM) segments, which contributes to 75-80 percent of the exchange volumes.

Analysts at Nuvama has reiterated its ‘reduce’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 127. "We factor in a volume CAGR of 16 percent over FY24–30E and notably there are near-term headwinds from implementation of market coupling; high power price-driven shift in power volumes away from spot market to longer-duration instruments; and rising competition," the brokerage said.

The move may take time to implement as CERC would first have to prepare a draft paper and hold consultations.

What is market coupling?

“The market coupler collects all buy and sell orders from all the power exchanges, which is then aggregated and matched to discover a uniform market clearing price, across all exchanges regardless of platform,” PXIL says, explaining market coupling.

The newly-launched ancillary market from April-23 has NLDC acting as the market coupler — for a very small portion of the market, but this was the beginning of NLDC moving into full-fledged market coupler role.