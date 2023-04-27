Why Goldman Sachs is bullish on oil and gas despite global headwinds

Goldman Sachs said that it believes investors should buy energy and mining stocks, which are positioned to benefit from economic growth in China.

Investment banking company Goldman Sachs is still bullish on the oil and gas sector even though China's bumpy economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic has clouded the oil demand outlook. The Wall Street investment bank's commodities strategists forecast that Brent and WTI crude oil will accelerate by 23 percent and trade near $100 and $95 per barrel during the next 12 trading months.

This outlook supports their upside view for profits in the energy sector. In their recent note, Goldman Sachs said that it believes investors should buy energy and mining stocks, which are positioned to benefit from economic growth in China.

"Energy trades at a discounted valuation and remains our preferred cyclical overweight. We recommend investors own mining stocks, which are levered to China growth through rising metals prices," Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs Chief US equity strategist David Kostin said that investments in the commodities sector may have huge upside in the next year as China's economic reopening accelerates.

Investors should look at parts of the economy that will keep growing, Kostin says, citing sectors of the US stock market that will gain from Beijing's lifting of the country's zero-COVID policy.

"We're looking here at US companies...metal and mining companies that will benefit from the global demand largely driven by China for some of the commodities," he further said.

On the mining sector, the investment bank said that China accounts for roughly 50 percent of the global demand for industrial metals including aluminum and copper and said China’s economic growth and metals will stand to ride higher.

Oil prices last month fell towards $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concern that a global banking crisis would hit demand.

Supply tightness owing to additional supply cuts planned by the OPEC+ producer group from May could also lift prices.

"Planned output cuts by the OPEC+ alliance and a strong demand outlook from China could provide a fillip to prices in the coming days", independent oil analyst Sugandha Sachdeva was quoted as saying by Reuters.