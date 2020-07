Global brokerage firms remained positive on UltraTech Cement and raised its target price after the June quarter earnings announcement. The Aditya Birla Group company reported a 37.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit due to one-time loss and lockdown impact on revenue.

For Q1, the company's beat street estimates and reported a consolidated profit of Rs 796.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimated the profit to be Rs 480 crore. Its net profit came in at Rs 1,281.27 crore posted in the same period last year.

Compared to the same period in the previous fiscal, the stock price of the firm also rose over 3.5 percent in trade today on better than expected numbers and bullish brokerage views.

Revenue from operations declined 33.2 percent to Rs 7,633.75 crore from Rs 11,419.74 crore. The revenue also beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 7,450 crore. The company's volumes dropped 22 percent during the quarter. The company posted a one-time loss of Rs 157.4 crore during the quarter under preview.

Among brokerages, CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy from outperform and raised the target to Rs 5000 per share from Rs 4,160 earlier. It said Q1 results ticked all boxes with high profitability and sharp debt reduction. The firm sees UltraTech's risk-reward as most attractive in the sector and has raised FY21-23 EBITDA estimates by 10-13 percent.

It added that deleveraging and cost control are key with sustained volume growth.

Meanwhile, Citi has maintained a buy call on the stock with target increased to Rs 5000 per share from Rs 4,500 earlier.

The stock is Citi's top pick in the cement space. UltraTech remains constructive as producers will continue to focus on margin and profit, it said.