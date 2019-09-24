Why BofAML is wary of the rupee rally

Since early September, the rupee has seen a decent pullback — from Rs 72.40 per dollar to just below Rs 71 per dollar. Apart from cautious global sentiment, a few domestic factors like increased selling by FIIs have been responsible for the fall in the currency. But rupee rallied sharply following the announcement of Axis Bank QIP and the unexpected announcement of large corporate tax cuts, in line with the dramatic rally in local equities.

However, in a report by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, the investment bank said that it is wary of chasing this rally. Here's why:

1. FPI equity inflows may not recover in near-term; debt inflows at risk

According to the brokerage, improvement in domestic sentiment, especially on the supply side, may not translate into improved demand just yet, meaning that FPI equity inflows may not recover immediately.

"The most positive scenario for rupee would be driven by a revival of equity inflows and higher FDI. Some equity inflows are likely especially given FPI selling over the past few months and the positive earnings impact from tax cuts, but we suspect investors will wait to see evidence of demand recovery. Our equity team, for instance, expects corporates to use the extra cash to de-lever first, which means it could take some time for capex to recover," it said in the report.

On the other hand, the recent debt inflows are at risk given that recent tax cuts will compound concerns around the fiscal deficit, it added.

Since June 2019, debt inflows have been around $4 billion, almost completely offsetting equity outflows. As a result, the outlook around debt flows becomes important for the rupee. BofA-ML believes that an increased amount of concerns around fiscal deficit combined with increased uncertainty around monetary policy could potentially stall debt flows and might even reverse it.

2. Policymakers likely to favour weaker rupee

Given the high level of policy coordination between the government and RBI, as well as the strong intent to stem the economic malaise, the investment bank suspects a stronger rupee will not be part of the plan. In fact, if the focus has indeed shifted towards attracting investments, the government is likely to favour a weaker rupee, it noted.

In the last few months, the rupee has strengthened against its trade-weighted basket despite weakening against the dollar. This appreciation of rupee coupled with higher volatility of dollar-rupee has led to the tightening of financial conditions, it added. Consequently, it believes that there is limited appetite for rupee appreciation that would only offset any easing in financial conditions from recently announced measures.

3. External factors like oil and Chinese Yuan remain a downside risk