Why this analyst is positive on India's healthcare sector

India's health sector is a complex and multifaceted domain that encompasses a wide range of healthcare services, policies, and challenges. It plays a crucial role in the overall well-being of the country's population of over 1.3 billion people.

According to Shiv Puri, the Founder and Managing Director of TVF Capital Advisors, industries such as healthcare appear promising. TVF Capital has a history of investing since 2001 in established companies that are publicly traded within the midcap and large-cap categories throughout Asia, with a particular focus on India.

Speaking exclusively with CNBC-TV18, Puri said, “ Healthcare , for example, certain large chains in hospitals have strong structural opportunity over the next 5 years.”

Puri further added that after the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a notable shift towards greater prioritization of health. The number of patients with life insurance, which was previously a minor segment in hospitals, has substantially increased.

There's a significant surge in the list of incoming patients. Individuals are now opting for well-known hospitals rather than simply following a specific doctor as they did before. Consequently, structural shifts are occurring in this context.

Back in the early part of this year, it was reported that India possesses the most extensive government-supported Health Insurance Scheme globally, known as Ayushman Bharat. Additionally, in the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21, India secured the 10th position out of 46 worldwide destinations.

Furthermore, it ranked 12th among the top 20 global wellness tourism markets and 5th among the wellness tourism markets in the Asia-Pacific region. This information was revealed in a recent report.

