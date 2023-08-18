CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsWhy this analyst is positive on India's healthcare sector

Why this analyst is positive on India's healthcare sector

Following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeable change is occurring with a heightened emphasis on health. There has been a significant rise in the count of patients holding life insurance, a category that was relatively small within hospitals in the past.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 18, 2023 5:05:32 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
India's health sector is a complex and multifaceted domain that encompasses a wide range of healthcare services, policies, and challenges. It plays a crucial role in the overall well-being of the country's population of over 1.3 billion people.

Share Market Live


According to Shiv Puri, the Founder and Managing Director of TVF Capital Advisors, industries such as healthcare appear promising. TVF Capital has a history of investing since 2001 in established companies that are publicly traded within the midcap and large-cap categories throughout Asia, with a particular focus on India.
Speaking exclusively with CNBC-TV18, Puri said, “Healthcare, for example, certain large chains in hospitals have strong structural opportunity over the next 5 years.”
Puri further added that after the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a notable shift towards greater prioritization of health. The number of patients with life insurance, which was previously a minor segment in hospitals, has substantially increased.
There's a significant surge in the list of incoming patients. Individuals are now opting for well-known hospitals rather than simply following a specific doctor as they did before. Consequently, structural shifts are occurring in this context.
Back in the early part of this year, it was reported that India possesses the most extensive government-supported Health Insurance Scheme globally, known as Ayushman Bharat. Additionally, in the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21, India secured the 10th position out of 46 worldwide destinations.
Furthermore, it ranked 12th among the top 20 global wellness tourism markets and 5th among the wellness tourism markets in the Asia-Pacific region. This information was revealed in a recent report.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ayushman Bharatdigital healthcare servicesIndian healthcaremedical tourismTVF Capital Advisors

Recommended Articles

View All
New RBI guidelines on floating rate loans: Borrowers could soon change tenure, EMI or move to a fixed rate

New RBI guidelines on floating rate loans: Borrowers could soon change tenure, EMI or move to a fixed rate

Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Chandrayaan-3 to undergo deboosting today | The process explained

Chandrayaan-3 to undergo deboosting today | The process explained

Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read

PVR Inox's bull case scenario playing out as content makes a strong comeback

PVR Inox's bull case scenario playing out as content makes a strong comeback

Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Open Network for Digital Commerce — here's why payment aggregators are key for its success

Zoomed Out | Open Network for Digital Commerce — here's why payment aggregators are key for its success

Aug 18, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X