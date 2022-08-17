Who is Michael Burry and why did he sell all but one stock?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Michael Burry, the investor of ‘The Big Short’ fame slashed his portfolio to just one stock holding from 11.

Michael Burry, the famed investor of ‘The Big Short’, sold all his holdings from his US stock portfolio barring a single holding in the second quarter, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed on Monday.

Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management disclosed only about 500,000 shares of Geo Group, worth $3.3 million in the filing. Earlier, at the end of March, Scion's portfolio comprised 11 stocks worth $165 million excluding the bearish put options it held against 206,000 Apple shares.

Which are the stocks that were sold?

Scion Asset Management sold off its long positions on 11 US equities in the second quarter, including Google’s parent company Alphabet, Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Booking Holdings, Cigna Corp., Discovery, Global Payments, and Nexstar Media Group. The asset management firm earlier held as much as $165 million of these US stocks at the end of the first quarter this year.

Burry had taken a knife to his portfolio in the past as well. He slashed the portfolio from 20 holdings to six in the third quarter of last year, reducing its value from $140 million to $42 million.

Who is Michael Burry?

Michael Burry is best known for being one of the first investors to foresee and profit from the US subprime mortgage crisis that occurred between 2008 and 2010. He has been profiled in the book ‘The Big Short,’ by Michael Lewis about the mortgage crisis, which was made into a movie where Christian Bale played Burry’s character. He made a great deal of money for his investors and himself during that time, then took several years off and now has been back for some time.

Burry is also known for betting against Elon Musk's Tesla and Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation fund last year and for investing in GameStop before it became a meme stock.

Why did he sell all his stocks?

Burry took to Twitter to say that the 18 percent gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC) since the start of the third quarter is likely to reverse. Burry deletes his tweets frequently.

The close followers of Burry interpret his decision to liquidate his portfolio as a bad omen, reported the Business Insider. The hedge-fund manager diagnosed a speculative bubble last summer and he said the owners of meme stocks and cryptocurrencies are moving toward the ‘mother of all crashes.’

Recently, he also told investors not to get too excited about the recent rally in stocks as previous downturns have seen many temporary rebounds before spiralling. He wrote on Twitter, that he “can't shake that silly pre-Enron, pre-9/11, pre-WorldCom feeling” referring to three events that led to an approximate fall of 75 percent in the Nasdaq between February 2000 and September 2002, Reuters reported.

ALSO READ: Tenure of DCGI chief Venugopal Somani extended by three months

Which is the only stock he holds now?

As per the SEC filing, Burry’s firm has just one stock holding at the end of the second quarter. Scion held 501,360 shares of the Geo Group Inc. The group invests in private prisons and mental health facilities and has a market capitalisation of less than $900 million.

The Florida-based company is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs, according to its website.