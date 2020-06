The global market rally recently has introduced us to a new term, 'Robinhood investors'. Who are they? They are retail investors using the trading platform Robinhood, a commission-free trading app that is geared toward millennial investors.

As per the trading platform, zero commissions, fractional trading, and a lack of sports have driven some young investors into the market. These investors have recently come in news for investing a decent amount of money in struggling stocks.

While the US economy is facing one of its deepest recession, the US markets have recently witnessed a V-shaped recovery. Are these 'Robinhood investors' driving the recovery? Experts remain conflicted on that front.

However, a popular narrative is that a flood of new investors is driving the market's rebound from lows. The trading platform Robinhood said that it saw a historic 3 million new accounts in the first quarter. This alongside markets experiencing their fastest bear market and then moving to recovery gives color to the narrative.

Global brokerages and investment banks have also examined this Robinhood phenomenon in detail.

According to Barclays, there is no clear relationship between aggregate [Robinhood] holdings of S&P500 stocks and the returns of the index. It believes that there is no compelling correlational evidence that Robinhood investors are pushing up stock prices.

However, a report by Societe Generale noted that Robinhood users' total holdings increased in March, exactly when stocks bottomed and started their upwards trend.