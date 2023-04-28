WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches multi-asset NFO with tax benefits  

The fund invests across asset classes like equity, foreign equities, debt, gold, silver and money market securities.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launched its new fund offer (NFO) on Friday, which is an open-ended scheme that will invest across multiple asset classes, including equity-related instruments as well as debt and gold instruments, among others.

The company announced the launch of the ‘WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund’ on April 28, which is an NFO scheme that aims to offer a tax-efficient and hassle-free investment option in multiple asset classes through the Single Mutual Fund Scheme.

The fund invests across asset classes like equity, foreign equities, debt, gold, silver and money market securities dynamically by making use of the Internal Proprietary Model in order to figure out the relative attractiveness levels of these asset classes.

The said NFO scheme is eligible for Long Term Capital Gain Tax, along with indexation benefit on holding for a period of over three years, the company said in a release.

It seems that the NFO has been launched with an aim to reach out to investors who are looking for tax benefits under the Old Income Tax regime after the government announced to the removal of the long-term capital asset benefit given to mutual fund investments with effect from April 1, 2023.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund stated that investing in only a single asset class or discrete set of asset classes, making allocations not adhering to their correlation levels gives results worse than investing in a judicious mix of asset classes by being mindful of their correlation levels and dynamically rebalancing them periodically.

Under normal circumstances, the aforementioned scheme’s investment philosophy includes a 15 percent to 45 percent investment made towards domestic equities, a 10 percent to 45 percent towards fixed income, an up to 10 percent investment towards foreign equities, and a 10 percent to 40 percent investment made towards gold.