WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches multi-asset NFO with tax benefits  

The fund invests across asset classes like equity, foreign equities, debt, gold, silver and money market securities.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launched its new fund offer (NFO) on Friday, which is an open-ended scheme that will invest across multiple asset classes, including equity-related instruments as well as debt and gold instruments, among others.

The company announced the launch of the ‘WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund’ on April 28, which is an NFO scheme that aims to offer a tax-efficient and hassle-free investment option in multiple asset classes through the Single Mutual Fund Scheme.