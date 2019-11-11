#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Which markets did best from Berlin Wall's collapse?

Updated : November 11, 2019 02:01 PM IST

A reunited Germany cemented itself as Europe’s largest economy, but an analysis of market performance suggests that the biggest winners are Wall St, flagbearer of Western capitalism, and the emerging ‘BRIC’ economies - Brazil, India, China and Russia.
