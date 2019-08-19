Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Where did all the stocks go? Nasdaq's CEO on shrinking market

Updated : August 19, 2019 01:32 PM IST

In the late 90s, when a bevy of hot dot-com companies was rushing to sell their shares on public markets, investors had more than 7,500 US stocks to choose from.
The dot-com bust culled many of those stocks, though, and the number has continued to shrink steadily, now down more than half from its 1998 peak.
That's doing a disservice to the typical investor, says Adena Friedman, chief executive officer of Nasdaq, who spoke recently with The Associated Press about how it can make income inequality worse.
Where did all the stocks go? Nasdaq's CEO on shrinking market
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags mandatory from Dec 1: Here's how to buy and recharge the RFID tags

FASTags mandatory from Dec 1: Here's how to buy and recharge the RFID tags

CLSA's top stock ideas in auto sector after Q1 earnings

CLSA's top stock ideas in auto sector after Q1 earnings

Promoter pledge holdings in these stocks increased and declined the most in Q1

Promoter pledge holdings in these stocks increased and declined the most in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV