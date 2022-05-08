Where and how to check LIC IPO share allotment status

The much-anticipated Life Insurance Corporation's Initial Public Offering (IPO) opened for subscription on May 4 and would continue till May 9. The IPO is worth Rs 21,008.48 crore and its issue price has been fixed by the Centre between Rs 902 and Rs 949 per equity share. Significantly, LIC policyholders are being given a discount of Rs 60 per share. For LIC employees, a discount of Rs 45 per share has been rolled out.

Those who want to buy LIC shares are allowed to bid for them in lots where one lot comprises 15 shares. A bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot and a maximum of 14 lots. The maximum bid amount has been capped at Rs 2 lakh for retail investors.

Following the share sale (to go on till Monday), the public issue will be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 12. On the same date, shares would be allotted.

Here’s how to check LIC IPO share allotment status on NSE

Go to NSE’s official website — https://www.nseindia.com/

Go to the “equity” option and select “LIC IPO” from the drop-down menu.

Enter your application and PAN Card number.

Complete the “I am not a robot” verification and access your LIC IPO share allotment status.

To check the LIC IPO share allotment on BSE, follow the same procedure here — https://www.bseindia.com/

According to market observers, LIC IPO roll out has attracted a large number of new investors from tier-II and tier-III towns. They suggest investors buy LIC stocks with long-term prospects rather than short-term.

