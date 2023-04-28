What triggered ITC shares to hit 52-week high today

2 Min(s) Read
ITC's stock has jumped nearly 28 percent on a year-to-date basis, while in the last one year, it rose 64 percent.
Shares of cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd continued their northward movement, rising up to 3 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 428 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session on expectations of strong earnings.
The stock of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) to hotel major has jumped nearly 28 percent on a year-to-date basis, while in the last one year, it rose 64 percent.
ITC, which is one of the largest diversified players in India, is now the sixth most-valued listed company in terms of market capitalisation or market cap.