The Week Ahead: Macro data, IPO activity, FII flow likely to influence market

Quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data and activity in the primary market, with the launch of Paytm's IPO on November 8, are likely to be in focus this week. Inflation numbers from major economies will also be watched closely for more clarity on interest rates going forward, after the US central bank last week announced the start of tapering of its massive, COVID-era bond-buying programme.

Both equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 climbed up one percent last week, following two back-to-back weekly losses. Real estate and PSU banking stocks were in high demand in the four-day trading week. And the week ended with a positive start to Samvat 2078 in a one-hour Muhurat trading session on Diwali

Dalal Street week ahead

More than 2,000 companies are scheduled to report financial results in the week starting November 8. Companies include Mahindra & Mahindra, MRF, Petronet, Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma and IGL.

Official data on inflation and industrial production will be watched closely to assess the pace of recovery from the pandemic lows.

What to expect

Volatility is expected to persist on Dalal Street in the week ahead, said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

"The US and China’s inflation figures will influence global markets. As long as inflation remains a concern, even D-Street investors will closely monitor the domestic inflation rate, which has remained within the RBI’s comfort zone. However, an inflation rate sustainably higher than its tolerance level coupled with the stance adopted by the Fed on the interest rate hike may nudge the RBI to consider adopting a hawkish stance and begin policy tightening sooner than anticipated," she said.

Foreign fund flow will be monitored closely. Foreign institutional investors continue to be bearish on Indian equities after a bullish phase that lasted for much of this year.

The near-term texture in the market has changed to 'sell on rise' from 'buy on dip', said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

Technical outlook

The Nifty index is respecting its 50-day moving average, however, the near-term texture looks weak, with 18,000-18,200 levels a critical resistance area, according to Meena.

"If Nifty manages to take out this zone, we can say correction has ended and the market is ready for fresh expansion. On the downside, if Nifty slips below its rising 50-day moving average, we can expect further weakness towards the 17,450-17,250 zone," he said.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting November 8:

DOMESTIC CUES

Q2 Earnings

Here are some of the companies that will report their financial results this week:

Mon: Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia, Wockhardt, Sobha, Ujjivan Small Finance, PTC India, HG Infra and EID Parry

Tue: Mahindra & Mahindra, MRF, AstraZeneca Pharma, BHEL, Petronet, Bosch, Godrej Agro, Tata Investment, Greenply, Hindustan Copper, VSTS Tillers, IDFC, HEG and NCC

Wed: Bank of Baroda, Berger Paints, Zomato, Crisil, Marksans, Oil India and Alembic Pharma

Thursday: Tata Steel, Godrej Consumer Products, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Brigade Enterprises, Page Industries and Natco Pharma

Friday: Coal India, Abbott India and Coffee Day, Reliance Capital, Religare Enterprises, City Union Bank, EIH, Teamlease, and Force Motors

Saturday: Dish TV, Atul Auto, Ipca Labs and Manappuram Finance

IPO market

Paytm is set to launch its Rs 18,300 crore initial share sale on November 8.

If successful, the public offer will be the biggest in the country, surpassing Coal India's mega IPO in 2010. The Paytm IPO will close for subscription on November 10.

Macroeconomic data

Official data on consumer inflation and factory activity in the country is due on Friday.

FII flow

Fund flow will be in focus, as foreign p ortfolio investors (FPI) remain bearish on Indian equities. The net offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 4,583.2 crore ($1.8 billion) in November so far, according to provisional data from stock exchanges .

"FIIs' behaviour will be the most critical element because they are selling continuously. If they stick to their current mood, we can expect a correction to extend further," said Meena of Swastika Investmart.

Corporate action

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Emami 08-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 09-Nov-21 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys LTD. 08-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 09-Nov-21 Kansai Nerolac Paints 08-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 09-Nov-21 Marico 08-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 09-Nov-21 Nippon Life India Asset Management 08-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 09-Nov-21 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals 08-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 09-Nov-21 Swiss Military Consumer Goods 08-Nov-21 Right Issue of Equity Shares 09-Nov-21 Transport Corporation 08-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 09-Nov-21 Triveni Turbine 08-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 09-Nov-21 Triveni Turbine 08-Nov-21 Special Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 09-Nov-21 Ajanta Pharma 09-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.5000 10-Nov-21 LT Foods 09-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 10-Nov-21 Dalmia Bharat 09-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 10-Nov-21 Embassy Office Parks REIT 09-Nov-21 Income Distribution RITES 10-Nov-21 Happiest Minds Technologies 09-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.7500 10-Nov-21 IndInfravit Trust 09-Nov-21 Income Distribution (InvIT) 10-Nov-21 Procter & Gamble & Gamble Hygiene 09-Nov-21 Final Dividend - Rs. - 80.0000 - SAIL 09-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 10-Nov-21 Share India Securities 09-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 10-Nov-21 Shriram Transport Finance 09-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 10-Nov-21 Triveni Engineering 09-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 10-Nov-21 Aarti Industries 10-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 11-Nov-21 GRM Overseas 10-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 11-Nov-21 GRM Overseas 10-Nov-21 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 11-Nov-21 Indian Railway Finance Corporation 10-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7700 11-Nov-21 Lux Industries 10-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 11-Nov-21 Bayer Cropscience 11-Nov-21 Special Dividend - Rs. - 125.0000 13-Nov-21 Bella Casa Fashion & Retail 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 12-Nov-21 BPCL 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 12-Nov-21 Cantabil Retail 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 12-Nov-21 CARE Ratings 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 12-Nov-21 Dabur 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 12-Nov-21 Globalspace Technologies 11-Nov-21 Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 - IOC 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 12-Nov-21 Khaitan Chemicals 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 12-Nov-21 Rain Industries 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 12-Nov-21 REC 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 12-Nov-21 Shriram City Union Finance 11-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 12-Nov-21 HKG 12-Nov-21 Right Issue of Equity Shares 15-Nov-21 JAI Corp 12-Nov-21 Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 - Power Grid Infrastructure Investment Trust 12-Nov-21 Income Distribution (InvIT) 15-Nov-21 Prince Pipes and Fittings 12-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 15-Nov-21 Sun TV Network 12-Nov-21 Interim Dividend 15-Nov-21

GLOBAL CUES

United States

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak Monday and Tuesday.

Monthly data on inflation in China and the US will be released Wednesday. US jobless claims data is also due on the same day.

The United Kingdom will report its quarterly GDP numbers Thursday.