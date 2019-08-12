#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
What to buy-sell in this holiday-shortened week? Top stock ideas from Karvy Broking

Updated : August 12, 2019 10:59 AM IST

Nifty may trade with a bullish bias if it sustains above 11,100 levels, in the current scenario, said Karvy broking in a report.
For the week ahead, the market is closed on August 12 and August 15 on account of Bakri Id and Independence Day respectively.
On the derivatives front, open interest data suggests that the index may find its supports around 11,100 followed by 11,000 levels.
What to buy-sell in this holiday-shortened week? Top stock ideas from Karvy Broking
