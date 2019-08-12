What to buy-sell in this holiday-shortened week? Top stock ideas from Karvy Broking

Indian equity benchmark index Nifty50 ended 1 percent higher for the previous week, snapping previous week losses as the sentiment turned positive amid reports that the government may roll back higher FPI tax. The market also turned hopeful expecting some respite from the government after RBI cut the policy rate by 35 bps while underlying trends in Q1 FY19-20 results and the domestic economy remained weak.

Going ahead, Nifty may trade with a bullish bias if it sustains above 11,100 levels, in the current scenario, said Karvy broking in a report.

For the week ahead, the market is closed on August 12 and August 15 on account of Bakri Id and Independence Day, respectively.

Market participants will focus on a slew of macro data like July CPI, June industrial production, June manufacturing output and July WPI Inflation data which may actively determine the course of next market direction.

On the derivatives front, open interest data suggests that the index may find its supports around 11,100 followed by 11,000 levels while on the higher side, 11,200 and 11,500 may act as strong resistance, it added.

Here is a list of buy-sell recommendations by the brokerage for this week:

Bata India | Target : Rs 1,485 | Recommendation: Buy

Bata India ended the previous week with a gain of nearly 8.86 percent as compared to a 1 percent rise in Nifty Midcap 50 index.

Rs 1,485 levels, keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,389 levels," the brokerage said.

Dabur | Target: Rs 452 | Recommendation: Buy

Dabur has closed the week with a positive return of around 3.62 percent and outperformed Nifty FMCG significantly.

initiate a long position on dips around Rs 435 levels with a stop loss placed below Rs 420 for the target of Rs 452," the brokerage explained.

ICICI Prudential Life | Target: Rs 410 | Recommendation: Buy

According to the brokerage, ICICI Prudential Life is trading in a narrow range with a positive bias on the daily chart with the formation of higher lows on daily candles for the previous week.

Also, the stock is in the formation of ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart and is on the verge of a breakout from this triangle with a possible upside of 5-6 percent on immediate effect, it added.

a target of Rs 410 levels keeping a stop loss of Rs 380 levels for the near future," noted Karvy Broking.

Kotak Bank | Target: Rs 1,580 | Recommendation: Buy

Kotak Bank has witnessed a consolidation range breakout of Rs 1,460-1,515 on the back of an increase in average traded volumes on the daily chart.

"Even on the daily chart, the stock is placed above its major moving averages after re-testing its support zone which even collides with the 50 DEMA, suggesting it to be strong support for the counter. On oscillator front, 14 period RSI is placed in a comfort zone of 51-56 levels indicating further upside potential in the counter. Hence it is advisable to go long in the counter on any dip towards 1518 keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 1,460 levels, for the potential upside target of Rs 1,580 levels in coming trading sessions," Karvy suggested.

Siemens | Target: Rs 1,200 | Recommendation: Buy

As per the report, Siemens has bounced from the support zone of Rs 1,100 levels post-consolidation on the back of robust volumes indicating it to be a strong reversal signal for the counter and has retraced over 50 percent on weekly chart suggesting trend reversal in the counter.

"On the daily chart, the stock is placed above its long term moving averages indicating inherent strength. On oscillator front, 14 period RSI is placed in a comfort zone of 38-47 levels from the oversold region indicating further upside potential in the counter. Hence, it is advisable to go long in the counter on any dip towards Rs 1,155 keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 1,115 levels, for the potential upside target of Rs 1,200 levels in coming trading sessions," the brokerage noted.

Cipla | Target: Rs 475 | Recommendation: Sell

Cipla has witnessed fall consecutively from the past four weeks and has shown underperformance from its broader index. The stock is in a cycle of lower lows and lower highs indicating inherent weakness in the counter.

stop-loss placed above Rs 510 levels for the potential downside of Rs 475 levels," Karvy said.

GAIL | Target: Rs 119 | Recommendation: Sell

GAIL has closed the week with a fall of 2.16 percent while Nifty Energy closed with a cut of 1.93 percent during the same period which indicates the stock underperformed the index.

"Technically, the stock is in downtrend forming lower highs and lower lows indicating a weak trend. The stock is currently placed below all the major moving averages like 21 EMA and 50 EMA on the weekly as well as the daily chart. On the momentum oscillator front, the 14-period RSI is placed below the signal line on the weekly chart which re-affirms the negative view in this counter. On the derivative front, the stock has seen short accumulation in the last week indicating a weak bias in the near term. Hence, we suggest investors to short this counter around Rs 125 levels with a stop loss placed at Rs 128.50 levels for the target of Rs 119 levels," Karvy explained.

Torrent Power | Target: Rs 119 | Recommendation: Sell

Torrent Power has closed the week on a negative note, down 3.75 percent while Nifty Infrastructure closed flat during the same period.