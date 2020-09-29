  • SENSEX
What the grey market premium is suggesting for upcoming IPOs

Updated : September 29, 2020 09:12 AM IST

UTI AMC, second-largest Asset Management Company, due to close on October 1, has priced its offer in the range of Rs 552-554 per share.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO, also scheduled to be open from September 29 to October 1, is priced in the range of Rs 135-145 per share.
Likhitha Infrastructure looks considerably weaker than its peers, priced between Rs 5-10 in the grey market, according to IPO Watch.
