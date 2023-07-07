The scope of the share market in India has widened tremendously over the past few years, thanks to the launch of a variety of products and services. Share markets are, by nature, extremely volatile and hence the risk factor is an important concern for the intermediaries. To reduce this risk, the concept of derivatives comes into the picture.

A capital market is a platform for investors to make money. It is a financial market where long-term debt or equity-backed securities are bought and sold. Capital market has two parts — debt market and stock market.

Let’s focus on stock market:

History suggests, stock market dates back to the 13th century in Europe. But, the US market, mother market as they call it, didn’t become an established part of economic life until during 18th century.

What is a stock market?

A stock exchange, or a stock market, is a physical or digital place where investors can buy and sell stock, or shares, in publicly traded companies, among other securities. The price of each share is driven by supply and demand, as well as investor sentiment, and domestic and global economic trends. The more people want to buy shares (or, as demand rises), the higher the price goes. When there’s less demand, the price of a share drops. Stock markets now exist in most countries, but the first appeared in 17th-century Amsterdam.

Stock market in India: History of online share market trading

The financial market in India is growing rapidly and is expected to emerge as one of the leaders in the international arena very soon. This boom in financial markets is stimulating the growth of the Indian share market encouraging the investors to invest in the share market. The history of the share market of India dates back to 1875. The name of the first share trading association in India was “Native Share and Stock Broker's Association” which later came to be known as Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This association began with 318 members. Today India has 24 share markets in the various parts of the country, and a number of financial intermediaries that include banks, Non Banking Financial Corporations, Insurance companies, Mutual Funds, etc.

What constitutes the share market in India?

The Indian share market is divided into two segments — the primary market and the secondary market.

The primary market is that market where new securities (like shares, debentures, government bonds, CDs, CPs, etc.) are issued to the public, for the first time, before an entity is getting listed. Investors can subscribe to IPO of companies to buy new shares directly from the issuer of shares i.e. the company. The company receives the proceeds from the sale of these shares and uses it to fund its operations or expand its business.

The secondary market consists of trading in the shares of listed companies. Once the initial sale of shares is undertaken, buying and selling shares of companies can be undertaken between the traders and investors who want to purchase the shares and those share-holders who want to sell their shares. These operations are undertaken in the secondary market. There can be further raising of money by existing listed entities via qualified institutional placement, rights issue, etc.

In the primary market, share prices are set by the merchant bankers using valuation methodologies, while the share prices in the secondary market are determined by the market forces of supply and demand. The share market of India is regulated by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI). SEBI also regulates the share transactions done by foreign investors and traders and also keeps check against malpractices in the share market.

The scope of the share market in India has widened tremendously over the past few years, thanks to the launch of a variety of products and services. Share markets are, by nature, extremely volatile and hence the risk factor is an important concern for the intermediaries. To reduce this risk, the concept of derivatives comes into the picture. Derivatives are products whose values are derived from one or more underlying assets. These assets can be forex, equity, etc. The derivatives market in India is also expanding immensely with an increased number of market participants using derivatives.

Top stock exchanges in India:

National Stock Exchange

Bombay Stock Exchange

Multi-Commodity Exchange

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange

India International Exchange

NSE IFSC

Indian Commodity Exchange

Calcutta Stock Exchange

Metropolitan Stock Exchange