By CNBCTV18.com

The scope of the share market in India has widened tremendously over the past few years, thanks to the launch of a variety of products and services. Share markets are, by nature, extremely volatile and hence the risk factor is an important concern for the intermediaries. To reduce this risk, the concept of derivatives comes into the picture.

A capital market is a platform for investors to make money. It is a financial market where long-term debt or equity-backed securities are bought and sold. Capital market has two parts — debt market and stock market. Live TV Loading...

Let’s focus on stock market: History suggests, stock market dates back to the 13th century in Europe. But, the US market, mother market as they call it, didn’t become an established part of economic life until during 18th century. What is a stock market? A stock exchange, or a stock market, is a physical or digital place where investors can buy and sell stock, or shares, in publicly traded companies, among other securities. The price of each share is driven by supply and demand, as well as investor sentiment, and domestic and global economic trends. The more people want to buy shares (or, as demand rises), the higher the price goes. When there’s less demand, the price of a share drops. Stock markets now exist in most countries, but the first appeared in 17th-century Amsterdam.