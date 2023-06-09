Here’s what IEX peers have to say about the incoming changes

Naveen Singh of Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) believes market coupling, specifically price coupling, will enable exchanges in the Indian electricity market to gain market share and establish uniform prices. This change will introduce competition, dismantle the monopoly of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), and promote innovation.

Market coupling essentially means price coupling, so, when we are talking about price determination, it will basically become a common number for the entire market and the price will be one, and therefore all the exchanges, basis their service levels would have the opportunity to gain market share,” Singh said to CNBC-TV18.

For quite some time, the implementation of price coupling had been pending and subject to extensive discussions. Singh highlighted that price coupling would play a pivotal role in establishing uniform prices across the entire country.

“As of now, the three exchanges, they discovered three different prices for the collective segment. With price coupling, there would be one single price for the entire market.”

There are three power exchanges at present — IndianEnergy Exchange (IEX) , Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX), and Power Exchange of India ltd (PXIL) — in the country.

Singh expressed his confidence in the market's readiness to adapt to this change. The implementation of market coupling would dismantle the monopoly held by the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), introducing more competition and fostering innovation.

Singh added that HPX could achieve a 35 percent market share within the next 10 months, further diversifying the landscape of the power market.

“As of now IEX had complete monopoly. Going forward, that monopoly definitely goes away. It gives options to all the exchanges that are currently operational, three of them in the market and therefore it would entirely boil down to the kinds of service levels that each one of them has. We have achieved a 35 percent market share in just 10 months, so see no reason why we would not have a 40-45 percent market share in the collective segments going forward.”

Lastly, Singh expressed his optimism, stating that there is a significant potential upside for their company, possibly up to 100 times from the current levels.

Currently, their stocks are not being traded, but he mentioned that in the near future, they will be listed on exchanges, allowing them to regularly discuss power markets and related topics.