Westlife Development soars over 9% after firm says sold the most in June quarter

    By CNBCTV18.com
    The company, which is the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, reported total revenue of Rs 538 crore, a jump of 108 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.

    Shares of Westlife Development — the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India — climbed over 9 percent after the company said sales in the April-June quarter hit an all-time high.
    At 1:05 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 590.4 an increase of  9.79 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    The company said more than 55 percent of the overall business growth for the quarter came through digital channels.
    The company reported total revenue of Rs 538 crore, a jump of 108 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. On McDelivery App, Westlife saw its biggest quarterly revenue, with more than 18.5 million total downloads.
    Westlife's average annualised sales per store have exceeded Rs 6 crore for three consecutive quarters, the company said in a regulatory filing.
    At the operation level, the EBITDA margin stood at 17.1 percent. Profit after tax (PAT) was at Rs 55 crore for the June quarter. The company witnessed a 97 percent year-on-year growth in same-store sales growth (SSG). The restaurant operating margin (ROM) grew 4.5 times to 21.6 percent.
    The company added five restaurants in the three months, with a focus on smaller and growing cities. Westlife expects to open 35-40 new restaurants in FY23 and more than 200 in the following three to four years.
    (Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)
