Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Dabur, Adani Ports

Citi on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 660. While first-quarter was expectedly soft, the brokerage expects a pick-up ahead. Citi on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 660. While first-quarter was expectedly soft, the brokerage expects a pick-up ahead.

CLSA on Adani Ports: The brokerage has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 816. Its traffic picked up from a low base in the first quarter, the brokerage said. CLSA on Adani Ports: The brokerage has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 816. Its traffic picked up from a low base in the first quarter, the brokerage said.

CLSA on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 730. The company's 4G penetration at 57 percent levels of its own India mobile subscribers and tariff hikes assure growth, it said. CLSA on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 730. The company's 4G penetration at 57 percent levels of its own India mobile subscribers and tariff hikes assure growth, it said.

CLSA on Dabur: The brokerage has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 700. The brokerage said that the company is "our preferred consumer pick even as we lower rating". CLSA downgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'buy'. CLSA on Dabur: The brokerage has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 700. The brokerage said that the company is "our preferred consumer pick even as we lower rating". CLSA downgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'buy'.

CLSA on Godrej Properties: The brokerage has a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,145. The brokerage notes that the company's valuations are rich at current levels. CLSA on Godrej Properties: The brokerage has a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,145. The brokerage notes that the company's valuations are rich at current levels.

Morgan Stanley on Godrej Properties: The brokerage has an 'underweight' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,128. It says while the business fundamentals are positive with rising demand and a strong launch pipeline, rich valuation keeps it underweight. Morgan Stanley on Godrej Properties: The brokerage has an 'underweight' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,128. It says while the business fundamentals are positive with rising demand and a strong launch pipeline, rich valuation keeps it underweight.

Morgan Stanley on Tata Consumer Products: The brokerage has an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 527. The brokerage says the company missed first-quarter earnings estimates. Morgan Stanley on Tata Consumer Products: The brokerage has an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 527. The brokerage says the company missed first-quarter earnings estimates.