Wealth creators: Top 35 BSE500 stocks rallied 50-220% in 2019; experts bullish about 2020
Updated : December 20, 2019 02:46 PM IST
More than 130 stocks out of BSE500 registered double digit-gains of which top 35 stocks gained 50-220 percent during the year
Among them, the top five ones - Adani Green Energy, AAVAS Financiers, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, HDFC Asset Management Company, and CreditAccess Grameen were real wealth creator.
The rally is also expected to be aided by foreign inflow, which is expected to be big in 2020 due to stimulus by several global central banks.
