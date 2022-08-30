As Warren Buffett turns 92, a look at how his net worth ranks globally

On the occasion of Buffett's 92nd birthday, CNBC-TV18 brings to you a comprehensive picture of his net worth.

“I like to make money, I like to pile it up and give it away at some point in the future,” ace investor and self-made billionaire Warren Buffett once said. His net worth currently stands at over $100.2 billion.

Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time.

On the occasion of Buffett's 92nd birthday, CNBC-TV18 brings to you a comprehensive picture of his net worth.

So how does his net worth rank? Globally, he is ranked at the sixth position while within his industry (financials), he stands right at the top.

If Buffett were a company himself, he would be ranked at the 77th position on the S&P500.

Buffett was born on August 30, 1930. He first became a billionaire in 1990 after his company Berkshire Hathaway started selling its now-legendary Class A shares. Buffett has seen his wealth grow 100x in 32 years.

Despite having given over $48 billion in charity, Buffett's wealth does not look to be slowing down anytime soon. With a diversified range of investments through Berkshire Hathaway, which currently sits on cash reserves of over $140 billion, Buffet shows how long-term investment can set up generational wealth in the future.

Despite his immense wealth, Buffet is known for his simple life and frugal choices.

For more, watch the accompanying video