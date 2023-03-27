Warburg Pincus owned Highdell Investment to sell stake of Rs 288 crore in Kalyan Jewellers

The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs. 110 per share. The shares will have a 60-day lock-in period before any further sales can be made. The sources further said that the offer size for the stake sale is expected to be around Rs. 288 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers' investor, Highdell Investment, which is owned by Warburg Pincus, is planning to sell a 2.5 percent stake in the company through a block deal, according to sources.

Highdell Investment held 26.36 percent stake in company at end of December quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers saw a surge in its share prices at the close of the stock market today. Despite a falling market, the company's shares witnessed a growth of 1.76 percent and closed at Rs.118.65.

The performance of the stock over the past one month has also been encouraging, with investors seeing a return of 2.86 percent. However, the performance of the stock over the last three months has been relatively lackluster, with a negative return of -4.31 percent.

When looking at the company's performance over the course of a year, the return has been an impressive 99.08 percent. The company's consolidated revenue grew 13 percent in the December quarter.

