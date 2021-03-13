  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Wall Street Weekahead: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recovering economy

Updated : March 13, 2021 08:53 AM IST

The near doubling in the price of crude has helped make shares of oil and gas companies - for years a losing bet - one of the best performing areas of the market.
With a gain of over 80 percent in that time, the S&P 500 energy sector is back to levels last seen in February 2020, when the stock market began its plunge as the COVID-19 outbreak took its toll on the economy.
Wall Street Weekahead: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recovering economy
Published : March 13, 2021 08:47 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Anupam Rasayan IPO subscribed 1.29 times on Day 1

Anupam Rasayan IPO subscribed 1.29 times on Day 1

Industrial production shrinks 1.6% in January

Industrial production shrinks 1.6% in January

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement