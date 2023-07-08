Wall Street Update: Dow Jones posts worst week in four months as rate hike fears return

FOMC meeting in June indicated that policymakers are anticipating two more rate hikes in 2023.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street declined on Friday and posted losses for the week as fears of the US Federal Reserve continuing to hike interest rates returned to spook investors.

Live TV

Loading...

The S&P 500 ended 0.3 percent lower, while the Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent. The Dow Jones saw a cut of nearly 200 points or 0.55 percent.

For the week, the Dow fell nearly 2 percent, marking its worst weekly drop in four months.