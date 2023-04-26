Wake Up Call: Big US Tech beat, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer earnings may aid sentiment

Nifty continues to be range-bound between 17,600-17,800. Today is a big day of earnings. The important results to watch out for include Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, SBI Life, KPIT Tech, Can Fin Homes.

Strong earnings from Bajaj Auto and Tata Consumer Products, along with good numbers from US big tech companies could aid the market sentiment on Wednesday, April 26.

These are five things watch out for in trade today:

Firstly, global markets were pressure overnight. Dow Jones was down 345 points, a loss of over 1 percent overnight. However, post market hours, big tech companies post results above estimates. Microsoft beat Street expectations, also posted a big jump in revenue from its Intelligent Cloud business segment. Google parent Alphabet posted better-than-anticipated revenue, Alphabet also reported a profit in its cloud business for the first time on record,

Secondly, the Indian stock market has strong local cues to latch on to, following good numbers from Bajaj Auto and Tata Consumer. Bajaj Auto's margin were at a nine-quarter high. Its revenue was up 6.7 percent at Rs 8,904 crore, from the previous Rs 7,974 crore. This is the third consecutive quarter of margin improvement for the company. Compared to the same period in the previous fiscal, the margin were up 19.3 percent, growing 220 bps. PAT was also up 3.4 percent at Rs 1,432 crore.

Tata Consumer was also a beat on all parameters, with revenue growth of 14 percent at Rs 3,620 crore and EBITDA going up 15.2 percnet at Rs 512 crore. Its India business grew 15 percent, which was higher than Street estimates of 10 to 12 percent. Starbucks also crossed Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for the year.

Today is a big day of earnings. The important results to watch out for include Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, SBI Life, KPIT Tech, Can Fin Homes.

And lastly, foreign investors continued to sell in cash, but in smaller quantities. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 407.35 crore in cash on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought Rs 563.61 crore in cash. Nifty continues to be range-bound between 17,600-17,800. Strong local cues and good numbers from US Big tech companies could aid the markets higher today.