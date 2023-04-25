Wake Up Call: Will Nifty50 manage to breach 17,800?

Earnings of auto companies will be out from today, with Bajaj Auto taking the lead. Other results expected on Tuesday include Tata Consumer, Nestle, Mahindra Holidays, HDFC AMC and Dalmia Bharat.

ICICI Bank's better-than-expected quarterly earnings as well as the positive analyst commentary on the stock jolted Nifty from its range-bound slumber as it ended higher on Monday. On the other hand, global markets ended subdued, ahead of big tech company results. Here are the five important things to track before market opens today.

Firstly, Nifty ended 119 points higher at 17743 on Monday with financials leading the gains, boosted by strong earnings from ICICI Bank. The Nifty has been in a tight range with 17800, proving to be a resistance. It is important to see if that gets taken out this week.

Secondly, foreign investor selling reduced in the cash market, aiding market sentiment. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold just Rs 412.2 crore in cash market on Monday, compared to Rs 2,116 crore of selling on Friday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,177 crore in cash market on Monday.

Thirdly, all eyes are on auto stocks as Bajaj Auto kicks off its auto sector earnings today. Bajaj Auto's earnings are expected to be a mixed bag. However, with single-digit revenue growth due to weakness in export markets, the stock is at a 52-week high. Maruti Suzuki would be reporting its earnings on Tuesday. Other results expected on Tuesday include Tata Consumer, Nestle, Mahindra Holidays, HDFC AMC and Dalmia Bharat.

In the pharma space, IPCA labs is in focus as it will acquire 33.38 percent in Unichem Labs. Aggregating to Rs 1,034.1 crore, the board has approved an open offer of up to 26 percent in Unichem Labs at Rs 440 per share, aggregating to Rs 805.4 crore.

Lastly, global markets ended quiet as investors await first quarter results from big tech companies such as Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta.