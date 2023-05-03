Wake Up Call: Six-day rally may take a pause ahead of US Fed decision, weak global cues

Nifty closed just below 18,150 on Tuesday. Tata Steel reported very strong earnings that beat Street estimates. Titan, ABB, MRF, Godrej Properties, Havells, are among the companies that will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.
Markets could see minor jitters today amid weak global cues and a sharp slide in crude oil prices globally. All eyes are on the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet outcome later today.
These are the top five things to watch out for as we begin trade:
Firstly, US markets were under pressure overnight. Dow jones was down 367 points, while S&P 500 down over 1 percent. The ongoing concerns of contagion in the regional banking sector weighed on markets. All eyes are now on the US FOMC decision today. The US Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps.
Secondly, there was a sharp slide in crude oil prices, globally. Brent crude slumped 5 percent to $75/bbl, hitting a five-week low amid US Debt default fears.
Thirdly, Nifty closed just below 18,150 on Tuesday. Foreign investors continued to buy in cash market. However, domestic investors sold in cash. The FIIs bought Rs 1,997cr in cash, while the DIIs sold Rs 394 crore in cash market.
Also, Tata Steel reported very strong earnings. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 7,219.2 crore, higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 5,755 crore. The company's margin too was pegged at 11.5 percent, higher than Street estimates of 9.8 percent. It's net debt decreased by Rs 3,900 crore to Rs 67,810 crore.
Lastly, the results to track today are — Titan, ABB, MRF, Godrej Properties, Havells, Cholamandalam Investment and Tata Chemicals.
