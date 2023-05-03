English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsWake Up Call: Six day rally may take a pause ahead of US Fed decision, weak global cues

Wake Up Call: Six-day rally may take a pause ahead of US Fed decision, weak global cues

Wake Up Call: Six-day rally may take a pause ahead of US Fed decision, weak global cues
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  May 3, 2023 7:06:10 AM IST (Published)

Nifty closed just below 18,150 on Tuesday. Tata Steel reported very strong earnings that beat Street estimates. Titan, ABB, MRF, Godrej Properties, Havells, are among the companies that will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.

Markets could see minor jitters today amid weak global cues and a sharp slide in crude oil prices globally. All eyes are on the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet outcome later today.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


These are the top five things to watch out for as we begin trade:
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X