Wake Up Call: Six-day rally may take a pause ahead of US Fed decision, weak global cues

2 Min(s) Read
Nifty closed just below 18,150 on Tuesday. Tata Steel reported very strong earnings that beat Street estimates. Titan, ABB, MRF, Godrej Properties, Havells, are among the companies that will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.
Markets could see minor jitters today amid weak global cues and a sharp slide in crude oil prices globally. All eyes are on the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet outcome later today.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
These are the top five things to watch out for as we begin trade: