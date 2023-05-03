Wake Up Call: Six-day rally may take a pause ahead of US Fed decision, weak global cues

Nifty closed just below 18,150 on Tuesday. Tata Steel reported very strong earnings that beat Street estimates. Titan, ABB, MRF, Godrej Properties, Havells, are among the companies that will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.

Markets could see minor jitters today amid weak global cues and a sharp slide in crude oil prices globally. All eyes are on the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet outcome later today.

These are the top five things to watch out for as we begin trade: